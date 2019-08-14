Virginia students’ scores on the 2018-19 Standards of Learning tests declined overall compared to the previous year, according to Virginia Department of Education data released Tuesday.
VDOE said the results reflect changes in student test-taking patterns last year caused by revisions to the commonwealth’s diploma and school accountability standards, as well as the introduction of new mathematics tests in all grade levels.
“The achievement in a school, a division or in the commonwealth as a whole must be viewed in the context of these changes in student test-taking patterns, standards and assessments,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a news release. “These changes were significant and performance on last year’s SOL tests marks the beginning of new trend lines in mathematics, science and history.”
School divisions in the counties of Amherst, Campbell, Nelson, Appomattox and Bedford as well as Lynchburg City Schools saw mixed results, improving in some areas while declining in others. Across the state scores declined in reading, writing and history and social sciences, while mathematics scores rose and scores in science remained the same. Statewide averages were 78 in reading, 76 in writing, 80 in history and social sciences, 82 in mathematics and 81 in science.
Amherst County Public Schools earned a 78 in reading, 75 in writing, 77 in history and social sciences, 82 in mathematics and 79 in science. ACPS saw slight decreases in writing, history and social science and science scores, but saw an 11-point increase in mathematics scores. Reading scores remained unchanged.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said overall division officials are pleased with the results that indicate all of its schools will be fully accredited for the 2019-20 school year.
“We are extremely excited about our math results,” Arnold said. “As a school division, we improved 11% points in our math pass rates, which is amazing growth and is attributed to the focus of our dedicated professionals and the hard work of our great students.”
Amherst County schools were slightly below the state average in writing, history and social science and science and matched the state average in reading and math, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
"We understand that there are always areas to improve upon," Arnold said just prior to the start of the new school year Aug. 14. "However, our schools have already begun the process of addressing any weaknesses and will begin implementing these plans the first day of school."
Dana Norman, director of academics for Amherst County Public Schools, said she is excited about the growth students have shown in the classroom and with strong math results the division is heading in the right direction.
“I applaud all of our educators. It is a very difficult task to shift from one set of standards like we have done in the area of math this past year to another more rigorous set of standards while keeping student outcomes from dropping,” Norman said. “We have this same task ahead of us for the upcoming school year in the area of reading and have already begun laying the groundwork for that transition.”