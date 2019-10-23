James River Adventures, a canoe and kayak rental facility that opened in 2017 in Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, drew about 1,400 folks to the river this past summer with hopes of increasing those numbers in 2020.
Rob Campbell, Upper James Community Conservationist for the James River Association, told Amherst County supervisors Oct. 15 the rental service has a staff of two and serving those 1,400 people was a big step forward. Campbell told supervisors the association is happy to showcase Amherst County and Central Virginia in drawing crowds to the water.
“It’s just an important asset to this area, not only to the county but the state of Virginia as a whole,” Campbell said.
The business, which provides paddle trips on the James, serves as headquarters of the local James River Association. The association monitors water quality on the James River.
The association’s education outreach grew leaps and bounds this year, Campbell added.
The James River Association took more than 1,000 kids in recent months from schools across the Lynchburg area onto the river from Riveredge Park. Nearly 400 of those youth were from Amherst County’s two middle schools, Campbell said.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells told the Amherst County School Board in September all of the seventh-graders participated in visiting the James River. Wells said the students could apply lessons learned in the aquatic classroom environment to everyday and the seventh-graders enjoyed getting onto the river in kayaks.
“It’s been a great endeavor for our students,” Wells said. “The kids really had a good time out there doing water quality tests and seeing what actually lives in the river.”
The seventh-graders got to know the river better and see it as an area asset, Wells said.
“We’re seeing some of the most pristine water quality tests you could ever imagine right in front of Downtown Lynchburg,” Campbell said. “We love playing the role of getting [people] out on the river.”
Campbell has noted Amherst County has the second-most river frontage along the James of any Virginia locality, second only to Buckingham County by less than half a mile.
Amherst County officials during a recent retreat session said making more use of the river and seeking advanced activity there is among areas to focus on as part of overall improvements to the county.
James River Adventures will reopen in April 2020, according to its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.