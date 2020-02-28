The James River Leadership Academy is accepting applications from rising sophomores, juniors and seniors in Amherst County who want to become involved in advocating for the future of the James River.
The yearlong leadership academy provides a skills-building and training opportunity for students. The program began in 2015 for students in the Richmond and Williamsburg regions, but just expanded to include Lynchburg in 2019.
Charles Johnson, an environmental educator at the James River Association, said the James River Association expanded the program because of its mission to engage and impact the entire James River watershed.
“The goal of the academy is to engage, develop, train and inspire participants in taking personal and community-wide action in addressing the issues that are facing the James,” Johnson said.
Since 2015, 73 students from 24 schools in 14 counties have participated in the leadership program. Together, those participants have completed over 400 hours of community service, Johnson said. In 2019-20, four students participated in the Lynchburg region.
Students learn about the James River’s impact on different communities and the issues the river is facing. Then, students use the leadership training they receive to devise and implement a capstone project that educates and engages the James River community, Johnson said.
The application consists of a 500-word essay, five short answer questions and two letters of recommendation. The application can be found at www.thejamesriver.org, or by emailing Johnson at cjohnson@thejamesriver.org.
