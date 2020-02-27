IRON Lives, Inc., a nonprofit mentoring program embedded in schools in Amherst and Bedford counties and Lynchburg, in its 10th year is looking for volunteers and board members.
Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown founded the nonprofit a decade ago. While previously working as a first-year high school biology teacher at ACHS, he saw two types of students he felt compelled to help: those with immense talent and potential who were choosing to waste that talent and those who were good kids but didn’t have the vehicle to take them to greatness, according to a news release from the organization.
IRON” stands for I’m Responsible for Overcoming Negativity. “Our mission is be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character centered athletics,” Brown, also a former principal at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation in Lynchburg, said in the release.
During the 2017-18 school year the IRON Lives team reached more than 250 students with their mentoring program, and as it grows more opportunities to recruit board members from the community who are passionate about changing young lives are available.
The nonprofit has hired two permanent employees and is building its board and expanding fundraising, the release states. The organization celebrated its 10th anniversary dinner in December.
Board member Bob Scheppegrell said in the release: “I am excited to help Derrick and the team continues to expand the impact IRON Lives is having on the young leaders of our community.”
Pacific Life Insurance Company has funded a grant in support of the nonprofit’s growth and looks forward to sponsoring the 10th Annual IRON 5k and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, April 20 in Amherst.
Persons interested in becoming involved with the program may email Info@ironlives.com or go to www.ironlives.com for more information and to see a list of current board members and team leaders.
— Justin Faulconer
