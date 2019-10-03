Amherst County High School’s career and technical department honored Hill Hardware in Amherst with a special plaque on Sept. 25.
Roy Prior, the high school’s building trades instructor, said the plaque is appreciation for the many years of the company’s generous support of career and technical education programs at the high school.
“The donations, accommodations and outstanding service given to the high school and its students has been invaluable in the education of our future builders and residents,” Prior said in a statement.
He told Walter Turner, Hill Hardware’s owner, the business has gone “above and beyond” many times for the high school’s programs and gives great prices and favorable deals.
“You’ve kept our kids in business,” Prior said to Turner.
He said the company has donated countless materials to the building trades program and it now has a fully stocked fastener room complete with storage bins, all from Hill Hardware.
“I feel strongly we should do business in our community,” Prior said. “Their service is beyond compare.”
Turner said he enjoys the business’s positive working relationship with ACHS.
“I appreciate all they do for us,” Turner said. “It’s nice they shop local.”
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
