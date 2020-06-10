Amherst County is holding a public hearing June 23 on its advertised real estate tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The recent countywide property reassessment increased on average by 2.7%, excluding new constructions or improvements to property, according to the county.
Although the proposed tax rate is not an increase from the current one, the board has decided not to equalize it, which would mean lowering the rate so revenue does not increase despite the higher property values. If the Amherst County Board of Supervisors decided to equalize the rate, it would go from 61 cents to 60 cents.
If the rate remains the same, county real estate owners whose property was assessed at a higher value will experience an increase in their property tax bill, according to county officials.
The public hearing at 7 p.m. June 23 is at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst. The board will vote on the budget that takes effect July 1 after the hearing.
The county’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget of $42.9 million includes a 2% raise for county employees and brings a number of positions' salaries up to market average. The board was considering a tax increase of 6 cents, 4 cents or 2 cents but held back when the COVID-19 pandemic largely disrupted the local economy.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said the budget was crafted with a lot of thought from the supervisors, staff and stakeholders and was largely driven by the COVID-19 crisis.
“We took that very seriously,” Tucker said.
No one spoke for or against the budget during a June 2 public hearing.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the upcoming budget addresses pay disparity for county employees, particularly in law enforcement and public safety, where turnover and losing employees has been an issue.
“Revenues are not falling as quickly as we anticipated,” Rodgers said to supervisors at a June 2 meeting while addressing the fiscal effects of the coronavirus on the county. “We are hopeful there will be more revenue than we have projected.”
In the summer and fall months, he said he is hopeful for the flexibility to bring back projects that were not funded out of abundance of caution.
Rodgers noted two major challenges the county faces is maintaining costs to operate the county government and saving for the future amid rising inflation.
“We continue to move forward with achieving our goals but with an ever-decreasing pool of resources,” Rodgers said in a budget presentation. “We are still investing in public safety, in our staff, in the business community, and in making useful development plans to serve the community and encourage economic development.”
While accomplishing county goals this year without raising taxes, Rodgers noted “the need for more revenue looms larger than ever on the horizon.”
