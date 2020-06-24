20200416_amh_news_secstage_p5

The main sign at Second Stage in Amherst had well wishes for area residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 By Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress

The Easley Foundation recently awarded a $13,000 grant to Second Stage Amherst to restore and repair 49 windows in the historic former Amherst Baptist Church building. All of the windows in the original structure, built in 1882, including the tall windows with yellow pebbled glass in the main hall will be repointed and repainted. Windows in the newer sections of the building also will be renovated. The work is expected to take place this fall.

Second Stage is in the process of applying for recognition from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources of the Italianate Gothic building’s historic and cultural significance.

- Justin Faulconer

