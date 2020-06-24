The Easley Foundation recently awarded a $13,000 grant to Second Stage Amherst to restore and repair 49 windows in the historic former Amherst Baptist Church building. All of the windows in the original structure, built in 1882, including the tall windows with yellow pebbled glass in the main hall will be repointed and repainted. Windows in the newer sections of the building also will be renovated. The work is expected to take place this fall.
Second Stage is in the process of applying for recognition from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources of the Italianate Gothic building’s historic and cultural significance.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
