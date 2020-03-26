Gordmans, a retailer of Houston-based Stage Stores Inc., held its grand opening celebration in the Ambriar Plaza shopping center in Amherst on March 17.
Gordmans converted the former Peebles store in Amherst and along with 17 other stores across Virginia. Stage Stores has said it has been converting a number of its Peebles locations to the Gordmans banner because consumers have responded positively to off-price offerings.
Gordmans is an off-price retailer, meaning it has a wide array of merchandise for the family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores, according to Stage Stores.
"At Gordmans, we've put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn," said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, in a press release. "This mans exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend decor for the home."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gordmans canceled a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony in Amherst on March 17. Other elements of the grand opening continued, including providing Amherst County High School with a $1,000 donation to help support its activities, according to a company spokeswoman.
Gordmans also has opened stores in Appomattox and Bedford counties.
