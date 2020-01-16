Gordmans, a retailer that is set to open more than dozen Virginia stores on March 17, is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 17 locations, including the Ambriar Plaza in Amherst.
Gordmans is taking over the Peebles store and converting it, along with others across Virginia. Both Peebles and Gordmans are units of Houston-based Stage Stores Inc.
Stage Stores has said it has been converting a number of its Peebles locations to the Gordmans banner because consumers have responded positively to off-price offerings at Gordmans. The Amherst Peebles at 141 Ambriar Plaza is among the locations set to reopen as Gordmans in March.
Gordmans is an off-price retailer, meaning it has a wide array of merchandise for the family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores, according to Stage Stores.
Peebles stores to be converted in Virginia also include locations in Altavista, Appomattox and Bedford.
Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, according to a news release. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit the job fair on Jan. 21.
The locations for local Gordmans stores include Amherst, 141 Ambriar Plaza; Appomattox, 7785 Richmond Highway in The Shoppes of Appomattox Shopping Center and Bedford, 578 Westgate Shopping Center.
- Justin Faulconer
