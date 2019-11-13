Girls on the Run of Central Virginia will return to Sweet Briar College for another Fall Celebration 5K on Saturday, Nov. 23, marking the council’s 17th 5K at Sweet Briar. Pre-race activities begin at 8:30 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m.
Girls on the Run of Central Virginia is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, a network of more than 200 councils across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Girls spend 12 weeks in the program, including training to prepare for the semiannual 5K — a culminating event that recognizes and celebrates their efforts. Girls on the Run encourages girls between the ages of 8 and 13 to live healthy, confident and empowered lives — a mission that fits well with Sweet Briar’s commitment to fostering confidence, courage and grit among its students, and to educating women of consequence. The college in Amherst County has sponsored the Central Virginia council’s spring and fall 5Ks on its campus since 2011.
“We are looking forward to, once again, be on the beautiful campus of Sweet Briar College, celebrating the accomplishments of the Girls on the Run participants,” council director Mary Hansen said. “We are enormously grateful to the Sweet Briar community for all they do to make this event so memorable for these dynamic girls, and for investing in the future of our communities.”
Hansen is expecting a crowd of about 1,100 — that includes more than 425 runners, 105 coaches and nearly 150 community participants, as well as spectators and volunteers. The latter help out around the course as running buddies or at various stations before the race, including at the ever-popular happy-hair table.
For more information, email girlsontheruncenva@verizon.net, visit the council’s website or follow them on Facebook.
