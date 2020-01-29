By Justin Faulconer
In a children’s health clinic in Paynesville, Liberia, a photo of Central Elementary School students from Amherst County is among others scattered on the wall.
The “Wall of Wishes” at the Kids for Peace Health Clinic in the African country has images of various schools, including Central Elementary, that raised money in early 2019 as part of the Kind Coins for Liberia project to construct the clinic. The photo is of Central’s 2018-19 second-grade glass, who now are in third grade, for donating the most out of the Amherst school’s $100 donation.
Central Elementary did the Kind Coins fundraiser the last of week of January 2019 in tandem with The Great Kindness Challenge, an initiative sponsored by Kids For Peace, a nonprofit that provides youth with opportunities to spread kindness throughout the word and has launched more than 300 chapters.
This week the school is taking part in the 2020 Kind Coins for Mexico Campaign, a service project to raise money to help build a school and friendship center in Tijuana, Mexico.
Lauren Kershner, school counselor at Central Elementary, said the nonprofit provides a free resource for the students to help spread kindness. In recent years the school has raised $310 combined for outreaches to Kenya, Pakistan and hurricane relief efforts in the United States in 2018.
The Kindness Challenge includes a checklist that includes acts such as holding a door open for someone or giving a friend a high-five.
Kershner said she has shared with Central Elementary students videos of kids in other countries thanking those who gave towards their communities.
“It’s been neat to see their reactions,” Kershner said of the Central High youth. “It helps students understand they do make a difference, they can make a difference.”
Kershner said the school encourages families and friends to take part in the outreach. “It’s not just a school thing. It’s a community thing,” she said. “Everyone is welcome to participate.”
Central Elementary Principal Derek Adam said the Kindness Challenge always is an exciting week for the school.
“It centers their attention on being kind,” Adam said. “It is legitimately contagious.”
The idea is for the act of spreading kindness through simple but meaningful gestures to continue beyond more than just a week and become habit.
“Sometimes it’s all it takes to make someone’s bad day into a good day,” Adam said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
