Dave Brat, a former Virginia congressman who in January became dean of Liberty University’s School of Business, will speak at the Amherst County Republican meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The meeting will take place at the Amherst County Administration Building, 153 Washington St., Amherst. Brat will take questions following his talk. The meeting is open to the public. Brat, an ally of President Donald Trump, lost his re-election bid in November to Abigail Spanberger, flipping Virginia’s 7th District from Republican to Democratic. Trump endorsed Brat in the race.
Democrats flipped three Virginia U.S. House seats in the November election as their party took the majority in the House of Representatives.
— From staff reports