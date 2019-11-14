A Fluvanna County man was sentenced to seven months in jail after pleading guilty Wednesday to one count of manufacturing a controlled substance in Amherst County.
Robert Edison Bright, 45, was found guilty of the charge in Amherst Circuit Court and sentenced to 10 years with all but the seven months suspended. Bright, of Palmyra, was arrested in January, according to online court records.
In April 2018 he took part in selling a substance to a confidential information who was working with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office that tested positive for methamphetamine.
"I know what I did was wrong," Bright said before Judge Michael Garrett sentenced him.
He told the judge he had never been in trouble before. "This needs to be the end of it," Garrett said in response.
As conditions of the suspended portion of the sentence, Bright is to remain on good behavior for 20 years upon his release, waives his rights to searches without a warrant for five years and is to pay the Amherst County Sheriff's Office $280 in restitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.