The first of two citizen appointments to the Amherst County Service Authority was made during the board of supervisors’ Jan. 21 meeting.
After interviewing three candidates for two positions on the authority’s governing board, supervisors appointed Madison Heights resident Wesley D. Wells to the post. The other appointment will come later; supervisors decided to advertise for more candidates.
Woods, a local business owner and part-time farmer, has been a resident since 1996 when his company, Myers & Woods Appraisal Group, was established. He also has ownership in a number of rental properties in the Madison Heights area that are part of the authority’s customer base.
Woods said he is honored to receive the opportunity to serve and is looking forward to joining the authority’s board, which for more than 60 years has consisted of supervisors.
“I’m pretty excited about the opportunity to see if I can be of assistance to the county,” Woods said following the meeting.
Supervisors decided in 2019 to appoint the two residents in hopes of bringing private sector expertise to the authority’s leadership, a measure some have voiced support for as part of the county’s sweeping business-friendly moves in the past year and a half.
The authority board eventually will have two citizen members join three of the supervisors. Amherst resident John T. Boon, a former deputy director of public safety in Amherst County, and Warren K. Smith Jr., a Madison Heights resident with utilities experience for the City of Lynchburg and the Nelson County Service Authority, also interviewed for the two open seats last week.
In his interview, Woods said he’s at an age in his life where his children are grown and he wants to give back to the community and offer some business expertise. He also serves on the board of directors and is a founding member of Cornerstone Bank, NA in Lexington, Virginia.
“This experience has been invaluable in understanding budgeting, committees, employee and management relations, and the ability to work and function on the board level,” Woods wrote in his application letter.
Woods said he understands what small businesses need and knows the county is looking for growth and economic development to generate more revenue from the tax base. “I think that’s a challenge for the county,” Woods said to supervisors. “I think it’s a challenge for any county.”
He said he looks forward to being part of the discussions on what the ACSA can do to attract more growth and business activity. Wells also pointed to the loss of annual revenue for the authority with the closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run facility for individuals with disabilities that is set to shutter its doors this summer, as an issue for the ASCA board to tackle and he recognizes the importance of redeveloping the site.
“Amherst County has always been a slow growth county,” Woods said, adding he’s not seen an explosion of growth since he’s lived in Amherst. “What can we do to make it more attractive for businesses to be here?”
Woods said as a self-employed business owner he is flexible to attend the ASCA board’s monthly meetings, which come before the supervisors’ first Tuesday afternoon of the month.
“We are very pleased with the caliber of individuals who expressed an interest in serving the County,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said in an email to the New Era-Progress.
In other news, supervisors voted to advertise a public hearing during its Feb. 18 meeting to accept the conveyance of land on Trojan Road as part of a major planned project to improve Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights. The land would be transferred from the Amherst County School Board to the county, which would convey it to the Virginia Department of Transportation for $3,300.
VDOT has said the $7.8 million road improvement project on Woodys Lake is set to begin in 2021. The project will affect traffic into and from Monelison Middle School for a stretch of months, according to school officials. Law enforcement will help the division during that time as traffic is diverted to U.S. Business 29 during the start and end of school days.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
