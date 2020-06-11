Amherst fireworks

A fireworks display light ups the night sky at a past Amherst Relay for Life event in Amherst.

 File photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress

The First Responders Parade in the town of Amherst planned for June 27 is canceled because of COVID-19, but a fireworks display will go on as planned, according to the Town of Amherst website. 

The parade was launched last year along with other daytime festivities, including a concert at town hall. The fireworks can be seen in Amherst, especially in the Main Street center of town, beginning at 9:15 p.m. 

"We ask that residents be responsible for social distancing practices while viewing the beautiful fireworks display," the town government's online post said. 

