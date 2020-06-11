The First Responders Parade in the town of Amherst planned for June 27 is canceled because of COVID-19, but a fireworks display will go on as planned, according to the Town of Amherst website.
The parade was launched last year along with other daytime festivities, including a concert at town hall. The fireworks can be seen in Amherst, especially in the Main Street center of town, beginning at 9:15 p.m.
"We ask that residents be responsible for social distancing practices while viewing the beautiful fireworks display," the town government's online post said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.