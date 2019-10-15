As Amherst County Public Schools officials are planning plan a facility study to assess long-term building needs, a local family is requesting an extensive look at improving overall access for students with disabilities.
Alannah Wilson, a senior at Amherst County High School who along with her twin sister, Isabella, has cerebral palsy, addressed the Amherst County School Board at its Oct. 10 meeting at Temperance Elementary School on issues affecting students with disabilities. She said the football stadium lacks seating and handrails for people with disabilities and some students can’t safely access the student section at the lower part of the stadium’s seats.
Alannah encouraged the board to think of everyone as it considers decisions on facilities.
Her mother, Jacqui Wilson, also spoke during the meeting’s public comments portion and said Alanna and Isabella have attended the county’s schools since age 3. She and her husband, Mark, have worked with school administrators in finding solutions to problems their daughters have faced. For example, a ramp was put in at Amherst Elementary School’s lower playground area and while the twins were in middle school handrails were added to bathroom stalls, she said.
Isabella is in the high school’s marching band, and Jacqui Wilson said there is a lack of handicapped accessible parking spaces near the stadium. Other students who don’t need them often park in those spaces, she said.
Jacqui Wilson said she has arrived at football games an hour early to find the top row of seats either filled or reserved. Alannah has to walk down the stairs without handrails to help support her.
“This is very dangerous and not an easy task,” she said.
The family on multiple occasions has seen a few other adults fall while walking up and down the steps and handrails would ensure the safety of all who attend the stadium, she added. While her daughters probably won’t directly benefit from the hoped-for facility upgrades, she said they are much needed.
“These are still important for future students and our community,” Jacqui Wilson said of improving safety.
Superintendent Rob Arnold recently has said a facilities need study is necessary to gauge long-term capital needs for the school system. The board recently backed pursuing the study from an outside consultant.
“This study will provide the school system with information concerning the structural integrity and educational adequacy of each building,” Arnold said in an email after the meeting. “[American With Disabilities Act] compliance will certainly be included in this study along with recommendations to improve accessibility to each of our facilities.”
The board thanked the Wilson family for bringing the request forward and sharing their experiences.
“Hopefully we can work together and see what we can come up with,” board member Craig Terwilliger said.
Board member Francisco Mayo said the board would seriously consider what can be done to make things better and more accessible in the future.
Vice Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the board wants to make sure everyone is included in the schools and emphasized equity is a major component of the division’s newly adopted comprehensive plan. She said while Lancer Stadium is beautiful she has noticed firsthand a need for handrails.
“There are a lot of things to look at,” Liggon said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.