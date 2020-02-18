The Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation, Inc. held its annual luncheon at Sweet Briar College on Feb. 14.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting teachers and students that partners with local businesses and provides resources not traditionally funded within the school division’s annual budget.
Some recent grants the foundation provided include Monelison Middle School receiving 226 fiction and nonfiction books to help students explore a variety of topics, the purchase of audiobooks and iPads at Temperance Elementary School that so far has allowed just more than 100 students to experience the interactive library tools, and flexible seating arrangements for kindergarten students at Elon Elementary School.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold thanked businesses and supporters who work alongside the foundation in giving back to students and classrooms. Arnold said a main goal of the division’s recently established comprehensive plan, which included input from parents and local businesses, is to produce “life-ready” students.
During the luncheon representatives of GladManufacturing Company in Amherst presented Arnold and the foundation a check for $22,000 to support the nonprofit’s programming.
Arnold said a major focus is training students with life skills that go beyond Standards of Learning testing and gets them ready for the job market and real world experiences after high school.
“What you provide this foundation is going a long way,” Arnold said to supporters. “It is allowing our students to go beyond the Standards of Learning and really prepare themselves.”
He said all donations are important and help the school division meet its many needs. “It doesn’t matter how much you give. The fact that you give is so important,” Arnold told gatherers. “Don’t think that [a $25 donation] is not worthy. Every cent counts.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
