The home in which Mary Weiss lives carries a strong personal emotional attachment, the Elon-area resident said during a Feb. 20 public hearing of the Amherst County Planning Commission.
In April 1957, her parents first came to the property while looking for homes, took one look at the mountain views and said to themselves: “This is it. We don’t need to look no further.” Weiss shared the memory while opposing a 195-foot-tall cell tower proposed for 801 Phyllis Lea Drive during the hearing.
Weiss was among more than a handful of county residents who argued the planned tower would impose on their view of the mountain backdrop and negatively affect property values.
“An obstructed view is not what any of us want,” Weiss said.
After hearing concerns, commissioners voted to postpone a recommendation to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on the matter in favor of further review.
Verizon Wireless is seeking a special exception from the county to locate the tower on an Agricultural Reserve (A-1) zoning district aimed at providing better cellular service in the Elon area. The tower resembles a telephone pole, will have wooded buffers and blend in with the mountain backdrop, said Lori Schweller, an attorney representing Verizon Wireless.
In her presentation to the commission, Schweller said the demand for wireless service has increased dramatically, especially since the smartphone became popular more than a decade ago. Just more than 50% of homes in the United States no longer have landline phone access and 76% of calls come from wireless devices, according to figures she provided.
“Wireless is essential for economic development, for education, especially in the rural areas where you don’t have any other options for wireless service,” Schweller said. “A facility like this is very important.”
Four other towers owned by Verizon Wireless are within a five-mile radius and one is overtaxed, so the new tower is needed to boost coverage and reinforce capacity in the Elon village and surrounding areas, she said.
“We think this is an essential utility and is needed,” Schweller said.
The proposed tower would benefit the local economy and community by providing cellular service to local businesses and residents who work from home or in the field, according to the company’s application. The tower would locate 295 feet from the closest boundary line and the property owner has agreed to maintain a 50-foot natural wooded buffer along the property lines abutting the right of way of Phyllis Lea Drive.
John Ledingham, who said she lives about 2,000 feet from where the tower would be located, called the planned facility “a monster” and questioned why its height is necessary.
“It will occupy my view incredibly from my house,” Ledingham said, adding homes in the vicinity are some of the prime spots in Amherst County. “You put a cell tower there and the price is going to down by half. It is going to decimate the price of our properties we would like to sell.”
Greg Freshour, who lives on Kimberlea Road, said the beautiful views of Tobacco Row Mountain are a major reason his family moved there 22 years ago. He said he wants his children and grandchildren to enjoy those some views for many years to come without interruption.
“We don’t to see that view compromised by an obtrusive tower of any kind,” Freshour said. “I’d like to live here the rest of my life. If we did ever sell our property, I’m concern how it would affect our property values.”
Tim Thomas said his 95-year-old mother owns 11 acres on Kimberlea Road and one of her pleasures is enjoying the scenic mountain backdrop.
“I would hate to see that diminished by the presence of a tower,” Thomas said.
Joanna Panzarino, who lives on Kimberlea Road, said she hates the idea of a tower spoiling the “one of a kind” view she and many others feel blessed to wake up to.
Schweller said she was a local government meeting in Orange County recently and an Orange official, a real estate agent, said people wouldn’t look at a home in that locality that doesn’t have adequate access to wireless coverage.
“If you don’t have good wireless service, your property values are going to plummet,” Schweller said. “And that’s what happens over time when you have increased demand and no structures being built.”
Whitney Gregory, of Phyllis Rea Drive, said her late father built the home she resides in and loved every brick. She knows every acre, hill and creekbed around the home and said she doesn’t want the view affected.
“While many are excited for additional coverage … we’ll get to the pay the price for that convenience every day,” Gregory said.
In other news:
- Commissioners voted to postpone issuing a recommendation on a special exception request for a proposed kennel at 318 Campbell’s Mill Road in Amherst. The applicant, Dorothy Shifflett, intends to board dogs long term on average four to six weeks per dog and train dogs at her residence, according to the county. An accessory building can house up to 15 dogs in kennel spaces on property zoned Agricultural Reserve (A-1), according to Shiflett. No one opposed the planned business during a public hearing. Shifflett said she has spoken with neighbors about her plans. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the county doesn’t expect much additional traffic from the proposed kennel and recommended postponing action so he can work out several conditions tied to the project with Shifflett.
- The commission approved a site plan for a new AA Self Storage facility set to locate on a 9-acre site behind the Food Lion in the Amelon Plaza Shopping Center in Madison Heights. The storage facility will locate on a vacant parcel zoned General Commercial (B-2) district owned by the Rosemyr Corporation and will have three different storage buildings and an apartment.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.