The driveway of Siena Bowling’s home became a party zone for the Amherst girl’s 12th birthday on April 15 as a parade of friends and family came through to take part in the celebration.
The family couldn’t have a traditional party with a sleepover because of social distancing due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Instead, they put out the call for a drive-through surprise party. About 30 vehicles decorated for the occasion pulled in and family and friends handed Siena presents, said Megan Bowling, her mother.
“She was shocked,” Megan said of the turnout. “She said it was her best birthday yet.”
Siena, a sixth-grader at Amherst Middle School, connects with friends online and by phone while at home during the pandemic, Megan said.
“She’s handling it well. They are learning a lot of new material starting today,” Megan said Monday in a phone interview. “They are hanging in there.”
Their neighborhood near the town of Amherst was invited and some showed up in golf carts and bikes to celebrate while practicing social distancing, Megan said. Members of Amherst Baptist Church, where the family attends, also took part in the occasion.
Megan Bowling, a nurse at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center, said while at work she’s opened up windows for visitors at the Amherst nursing home to come see their loved ones from a distance.
Residents at the home wear masks and staff ensure their hands are constantly washed, she said. “They like to socialize,” Megan said. “We try to do as much as we can while we’re there to keep them entertained.”
She said Siena wears a mask whenever she is out in public and the family limits its trips as much as they can for essential purposes.
“Just trying to keep life as normal as possible but making sure we protect ourselves and everyone else in the community,” Megan said of adjusting to the virus’s many disruptions on daily life. “Don’t spread it, because that’s important.”
People should stay at home as much as possible and do their part to flatten the disease’s curve, she said.
“It’s a good time to spend time with family.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
