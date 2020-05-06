Sweet Briar College alumna Cornelia Long Matson has pledged $500,000 to support the Amherst college’s viticulture activities, a centerpiece of the school’s agricultural enterprises.
Matson, a 1958 graduate of Sweet Briar, has international experience in wine, as she and her husband owned and operated a vineyard and winery in Dordogne, France, from 1998 to 2013, according to the college.
In a news release issued April 23, Matson said she believes Sweet Briar offers something different from what students can get at larger universities and is proud of how far the college has come.
“The rebirth of Sweet Briar College has been a miracle,” Matson said in the release. “What [Stone and Woo], the board and the alumnae have done is just so impressive. This is a new chapter for Sweet Briar and the College deserves our support.”
Woo said in the release she is grateful for Matson’s expertise and generosity in supporting the college’s efforts.
“Her support indicates her confidence in our overall direction, and helps lay a solid foundation for our future,” Woo said. “We hope others will want to follow her lead with investments in this new enterprise.”
— Staff Reports
