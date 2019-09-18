An Amherst native’s gift of $10,000 to Amherst County Public Schools will help the high school’s television and media production program expand its software capabilities.
Glenwood Burley, a Richmond resident who grew up in Amherst County and in May became an honorary graduate of the school system, presented the check to Superintendent Rob Arnold at the Sept. 12 school board meeting. The money is providing a handful of new Apple 27 iMac computers, said Mike Cargill, who teaches TV and media production at the high school.
Cargill and several students interviewed during a recent class at the high school said the new computers will make their work much easier and more efficient as they handle productions and assignments.
“The newer technology gives students faster processing power,” Cargill said, adding: "They can be more productive."
Cargill said the iMacs allow students to gain experience and skills that will help them after high school since businesses and organizations are using the state-of-the-art models.
"It gives us the most bang for our buck because it can do pretty much anything," Cargill said of the iMacs.
Burley said the donation is to help the division further its goal of striving for competitiveness in the fast-paced area of technology.
The high school’s Lancer Tech Club and television and media production program is busting at the seams so the donation is much needed and appreciated, according to Cargill.
“This was a pleasant surprise,” he said following the check presentation, adding of Burley’s gift: “We are so thankful for your generosity and the dedication you have to continue the education of our students at Amherst County Public Schools.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
