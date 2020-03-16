Photo: emx_20190613_amh_spt_baseball

Pizza Hut's Elijah Antinucci sets to glove a throw to second base as Abbitt's Garage base runner Triston Ogden is called safe during Dixie Youth baseball action in Madison Heights on June 4. Pizza Hut won, 2-1. (Photo by Lee Luther Jr.)

 Photos by Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress

In an effort to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc. announced Friday the organization feels it is in the best interests of all involved to recommend its leagues delay the start of the 2020 regular season. 

The organization requests leagues across the country suspend all activities involving gathering of individuals and games and/or practices until after April 4. Due to the recommendation, the organization will adjust regulations regarding team eligibility for the 2020 as necessary. 

"We encourage any league that chooses to not delay their season to consult with their local government, school boards and health departments before making a final decision," a release from Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc. said. 

Dixie Youth is popular among youth in Amherst and Nelson counties. 

Ronnie Adams, of the Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association, said at a recent Madison Heights town meeting the program hosted three past World Series of Dixie Youth baseball in the past two decades, along with other major tournaments that have drawn thousands of spectators in Amherst County. Adams said at the Feb. 19 town hall this summer he expects 5,000 people or more to converge on Madison Heights with 29 teams from across the state competing in a tournament.

