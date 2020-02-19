Referrals for discipline matters at Amherst County High School decreased dramatically in the first semester of the current school year compared to the previous year, according to a report presented to school officials.
Hollie Jennings, supervisor of discipline and compliance, told the Amherst County School Board first semester referrals for all students at ACHS decreased by 132, a drop of 14%. Out-of-school suspensions also received a sharp decrease since the implementation of the Alternative Suspension Center in 2019, dropping from 183 to 31, an 83% reduction.
“The data is just phenomenal,” Jennings said during the board’s Feb. 13 meeting.
The center, which operates in the Amherst Education Center adjacent to Monelison Middle School, is a site for suspended students to serve their punishment rather than at home. According to Jennings, 100 fewer students were sent home from school due to out-of-school suspensions (OSS) compared to the previous year.
The OSS rate for black students also has dropped significantly since the center was implemented. In the 2019-20 fall semester the disproportionate impact of black students suspended is the lowest it has been since Amherst County Public Schools began working on discipline equity about five years ago, according to Jennings.
The school system last year was notified it fulfilled requirements of an agreement with the Office of Civil Rights, an agency of the U.S. Department of Education, following a complaint that arose in 2014. “A lot of good came out of it,” Jennings said of the exhaustive measures and training sessions the division has undergone.
The OCR’s main concern was the out-of-school suspension rate and disparity among various groups of students, including students of different races, Jennings said. Though the agreement is fulfilled, Jennings said the school system remains committed to continuing the positive strides.
“We want to make sure we continue to move in the right direction,” Jennings said.
No students have been suspended out of school in the previous semester for disrespect, defiance or disruption and that is only being used for “very serious offenses,” such as assaults, drugs, fights, weapons and racial slurs, according to Jennings.
From Aug. 14 to Feb. 11 the Alternative Suspension Center has served 144 students including 60 from the high school, 50 from Monelison Middle School, 20 from Amherst Middle School and 14 from the Amherst Education Center, the report shows. The number of students who returned to the program in that time period is 26, or 18%.
Jennings noted through the program students were in school for 481 days they would have been out of school had the program not been in place and those days did count toward school accreditation in the attendance category. She also said those students in the program received valuable counseling and mentoring services.
“It has just been phenomenal to watch how the Alternative Suspension Center has impacted our students,” Jennings said. “It’s the people who make the program successful.”
Board member Amanda Wright said she’s pleased to see the suspension center is helping students in changing their behavior.
“Just punishing kids does not work,” Wright said. “It’s been proven that doesn’t make successful members of society. I’m glad to see that is working.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.w
