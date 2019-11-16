Any high school or home school senior graduating in the spring of 2020, and whose primary residence is served by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school. The online application is posted at www.vmdaec.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2020.
Scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives’ (VMDAEC) Education Scholarship Foundation. An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a post-secondary or technical/trade school in the fall of 2020 and scholarship funds must be used toward tuition, student fees, room and board, or textbooks.
The Scholarship Foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on criteria including financial need, academic achievement and a student’s personal statement. Successful applicants will be notified no later than June 1, 2020. A combination of weighted criteria is used in the selection process: 40% financial need; 40% academic achievement; and 20% personal statement.
For more information about the VMDAEC Scholarship Program, or to download a copy of the application, visit www.mycvec.com, www.vmdaec.com, or www.co-opliving.com.
- Erin Conway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.