Officials at Central Virginia Community College recently announced the college has received $908,909 in federal CARES Act funding to award to students whose educational progress was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualified CVCC students started to receive their direct deposit emergency aid on May 18 to immediately assist those with the most need, according to a news release from CVCC.
“We are fully committed to our students’ ability to continue their academic progress and thankful for the role the CARES Act money will play in supporting that vital mission,” said Michael Farris, dean of enrollment management, in the release. “We are strongly encouraging our students to use these funds to offset their incurred expenses caused by the pandemic.”
CVCC has completed its plan for disbursing the aid as approved by the Virginia Community College System office in Richmond. It was determined that CARES Act aid allowed CVCC to provide funding to 854 half-time or greater and 88 less than half-time students who met the criteria for support.
Using information provided on the student’s FAFSA application, CVCC administered the federally directed aid to students who were non-dual enrolled students, not exclusively online as of March 13, 2020, demonstrated Title IV eligibility under Section 484 of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and had an expected family contribution (EFC) less than or equal to $23,616.
The college fully distributed the CARES Act funding as fairly and equitably as possible to benefit the greatest number of students as required by the legislation.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
