The case of an Amherst County man charged with murder in connection with a November 2019 shooting has been delayed several months due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the county’s court system.
Carson Grey Candler, 19, was arrested Nov. 16 and is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31 in Amherst General District Court has been postponed and rescheduled to 10 a.m. June 9, court records show.
At 9 a.m. Nov. 16 the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Canodys Store Road area of northern Amherst County for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived on scene they located Blakeman Norconk suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.
Norconk was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Justin Samuels, 43, was wounded and died, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Candler and Samuels were neighbors, Sheriff E.W. Viar has said.
Authorities have released no further details due to the ongoing criminal investigation.
Another case postponed by the pandemic was a jury trial set for March 31 in Amherst Circuit Court for Joel Matthew Wright, Jr., 30, who is accused of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with a July 2018 shooting.
When deputies arrived at Sheetz in Madison Heights they found an injured man, identified in the indictment as Justin Irvan, with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said.
Irvin was hospitalized for several weeks and nearly lost a leg, according to his previous testimony. An attorney representing Wright at the time of the preliminary hearing said Wright acted in self-defense. The jury trial will be rescheduled at a later date.
Due to the pandemic, all non-essential court matters have been ordered to a halt in Virginia’s court system. That judicial order handed down March 16 has been extended through April 26, the Supreme Court of Virginia announced last week.
