The Amherst County School Board reviewed planned changes to the division’s 2020-21 Program of Studies, which will take effect in the upcoming school year, during its Nov. 14 meeting.
All Pre-AP and Advanced Level courses will be renamed using the word “Honors” as part of changes.
Dana Norman, director of academics, said a college board that oversees AP placement courses has decided to charge school divisions using the name Pre-AP on any course at $3,000 per course. Amherst schools have decided to use the term “Honors,” which was used in the past, Norman said.
“We still offer advanced placement courses and dual enrollment [courses],” Norman said. “We’re just basically changing the name of those preliminary courses that feed into those courses.”
In the area of career and technical education, an advanced marketing course will be added to allow students to build on knowledge gained in a prior marketing course. Students will participate in supervisory and management activities focusing on marketing, purchasing, financing, human resources, global marketing, pricing and emerging technologies, according to a written description provided to the board.
Other courses include an advanced cybersecurity systems technology offering to prepare students careers in information technology and a Teachers of Tomorrow course to allow students to prepare for careers in education as they research education beyond high school, learn about the process of teacher certification in Virginia and participate in a practicum experience.
In the area of physical education, the division plans to discontinue courses of physical fitness, advanced physical fitness and three offerings of athletic wellness and add two strength and conditioning courses. The first is designed to improve student knowledge of fitness and training and for beginner level in weight training technique, running form, core/balance exercises and flexibility training. The second is an advanced level course with major emphasis placed on maximizing students’ overall athletic development and to reduce risk of injury.
The driver’s education course will be changed to no longer offer range driving after school in the high school’s rear parking lot. Craig Maddox, supervisor of career and technical education and K-12 History, said the course will still include on-the-road training for students.
New RISE program math and English courses also will allow selected high school students to build their foundational skills in order to be successful in those subject areas, according to the written description of the new courses. The RISE courses are part of a new pilot program at the high school next school year, according to Maddox.
The changes do not require the board’s action and were presented for informational purposes..
