Amherst town officials honored a previous summer intern, Katie LaFuze, during Town Council’s Jan. 8 meeting.
LaFuze, a Virginia Tech student, interned for the Amherst Police Department during the summer and assisted the department with several much needed policy updates, said Chief Bobby Shiflett. He said “by the grace of God” she was helpful in a major policy manual project that benefited that department.
“If it hadn’t been for this young lady, we’d still be working on it,” Shiflett said, describing her work as tiring and exhaustive. “She just did a wonderful job. I can’t thank her enough for being here this past summer.”
In addition, Shiflett said she got to observe many different aspects of what the town does.
“I got a lot of experience,” LaFuze said to council of the work.
Also during the meeting, council passed a resolution in support of urging state lawmakers to reconsider new planned wastewater treatment regulations under the Chesapeake Bay total maximum daily load phase III watershed implementation plan.
Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said legislation in this year’s General Assembly session could lead in upcoming years to more stringent, costly regulations for wastewater treatment plants in regard to the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Carter said it is inappropriate to change rules for localities that have spent money as required and are meeting standards as outlined.
The Virginia Association of Municipal Wastewater Agencies is recommending member localities pass the resolution to demonstrate the concern regarding potential changes to the Chesapeake Bay standards that effect wastewater treatment standards, according to an explanation on council’s agenda.
“The resolution says we’re doing our parts, you shouldn’t be changing rules mid-stream,” Carter said. “We’ve spent a lot of money to meet those standards. ... This is the kind of thing that could cost millions of dollars for us all to comply with.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
