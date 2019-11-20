After a tornado destroyed their previous home in Elon, the Goff family is getting back on firmer ground in a new residence undergoing construction, helped by a flood of support from local businesses and nonprofits.
Wayne Goff’s mobile home was a total loss when the April 2018 storm swept through, lifting him and his two children, Haley and Matthew, off their feet and burying them in a pile of debris. They survived but Wayne Goff’s leg was broken in 27 places and Haley’s feet were badly injured.
The Amherst Disaster Recovery Group and Amherst County Habitat for Humanity are leading the efforts to build the family a new house on Pendleton Drive in Amherst. Swissomation in Amherst sent teams on multiple days to set trusses and raise walls of the home and Lynchburg Crane donated the crane for setting floor trusses and the rafters, according to Debbie Habel, executive director of Amherst Habitat for Humanity and the recovery group’s construction manager.
God’s Pit Crew, a Danville-based organization, donated a metal roof that was designed and fabricated by Jones Building Systems in Halifax, Habel said.
“We thoroughly enjoyed working with the Jones family on the metal roofing and the floor truss system,” Habel said, describing the metal roof as a first for the Amherst Habitat group. “We hope to continue this partnership on all of our houses.”
Sean Campbell Custom Exteriors donated installation of the metal roofing and EML Exteriors sent a team to assist in those efforts in addition to supplying and installing the guttering, Habel said. Greif Corporation also sent a crew of electricians and interns to wire the home, she said.
Habel said churches, corporations and individuals have donated lunches, beverages and snacks for volunteers. It is hopeful the family can move in for Christmas and a dedication ceremony will be held once it is completed, she said.
“What an exciting experience this has been. I am beyond words,” Habel said. “The corporate community outpouring has been amazing.”
Amherst Habitat’s long-term goal includes doubling the number of homes built per year for families in need and additional volunteers and corporate volunteers are needed, Habel said. To volunteer or donate, contact Amhrst County Habitat at P.O. Box 1397, Amherst, VA 24521, email amherstcountyhabitat@gmail.com or call (434) 665-4171.
