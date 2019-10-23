A project to restore a former Madison Heights school into apartments is set to receive a slight bump in the number of housing units planned.
The Amherst County Planning Commission during its Oct. 17 meeting recommended approval of a special request from Dave McCormack, owner of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., to increase the number of 40 apartment units to 42. The Petersburg-company is undergoing a roughly $7 million project to renovate the 41,000-square-foot property at 123 Phelps Road into a new complex for market rate apartments and recently has undergone steps to remove asbestos and debris from the site.
The former school built in 1925 with several additions in following years last operated as Seminole Elementary School until it was closed 28 years ago. Seminole and the former James River Elementary School in Old Town Madison Heights each closed when Madison Heights Elementary School opened in 1991.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted in early 2018 to rezone the property to an R-3 multi-family residential district a few months after McCormack entered into an agreement with the Amherst County Economic Development Authority to buy the property for $50,000. Zoning allowed for 29 units and both the commission and supervisors earlier this year granted clearance for the project to go up to 40 units.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said he has no concerns with the request and parking at the site can accommodate it.
“I couldn’t approve it without coming back to you,” Bryant said to commissioners.
Only Bob Hopkins, director of the Amherst County Service Authority, spoke during a public hearing on the request. Hopkins said he is much in favor of the project and looks forward to a blighted property getting new life.
“The school is a beautiful building,” Hopkins said. “I think it can be again.”
A major component of McCormack’s redevelopment plan for the site was securing historic tax credits, which was accomplished in the past year upon the site receiving status as a state and national landmark.
Hopkins said the service authority headquarters, a next-door neighbor to the project, would benefit not only from the anticipated utility customers but also by having a prettier site to look at on a regular basis.
“Everybody who works there is really looking forward to the improvements [Waukeshaw] is going to do at the property,” Hopkins said.
In other news:
The commission recommended to supervisors approval of two special exception requests for a pair of separate short-term tourist rental of a dwelling applications. One is a restored cabin at 633 Buffalo Springs Turnpike in Amherst and the other is one-story home at 507 Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights. Supervisors are expected to take up all three zoning requests during a Nov. 19 meeting.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
