U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, has announced he will hold a joint town hall alongside U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th District, in Bedford County on Oct. 9.
The 5 p.m. meeting takes place at the Bedford campus of Central Virginia Community College, 1633 Venture Blvd in the town of Bedford. Bedford County is split between the two districts and gives residents an opportunity to engage in a dialogue with their representatives about the issues facing the country and the state.
Cline and Riggleman, who each began their first terms in office in January, said in a joint statement they look forward to the meeting and taking residents' views back to Washington, D.C. Cline held a town hall meeting in Amherst County in late May.
Both Cline and Riggleman recently have expressed criticism over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent announcement of seeking a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the ‘Joint Bedford County Town Hall with Reps. Cline and Riggleman’ event. Bedford County residents will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. Contact Cline's office in Lynchburg at (434) 845-8306 or Riggleman's office in Washington at (202) 225-4711 with any questions.
