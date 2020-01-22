Amherst County recently announced its new Citizen and Contractor Community Development Portal now is available for public use.
The county’s website describes the new tool as a user-friendly site that will help residents save time by allowing them to submit applications at their convenience. The portal can be used to apply for all county building and zoning permits. Users can upload documents such as plats, zoning setbacks and construction drawings and the portal allows contractors to request inspections online and process their permitting fees, saving citizens a trip to the county administration office in Amherst.
The portal also serves as a research resource with project checklists and answers to commonly asked questions. To use the new portal visit: https://amherst.portal.iworq.net/portalhome/amherst
