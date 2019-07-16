AMHERST - An Amherst County dismissed a felony charge of aggravated sexual battery involving a minor against a Madison Heights man Tuesday.
Albert Adolphus Branham Jr., 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a trial before Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett Tuesday. He was arrested in February and accused of sexually abusing an underage girl on or about October 2017 and a period after, according to the indictment.
The girl testified she was 15 at the time and said on multiple occasions he touched her inappropriately and made sexual comments toward her. She testified it happened in an Amherst County residence and in Branham's vehicle.
The girl said in court she was "tired of lying for him" in reference to Branham and she contacted the Amherst County Department of Social Services to report it. Another person also previously contacted the department about the matter, according to evidence.
Amherst County Sheriff's Office Investigator Clay Thompson testified he received two referrals on the matter from the social services department and he interviewed the girl in January.
Another girl testified Branham also touched her inappropriately and made sexually aggressive comments to her.
Dennis Englerth, Branham's attorney, motioned to dismiss the case and cited "a lot of concerns and problems with the case."
He argued the statute regarding sexual abuse and other aspects regarding definitions related to the case weren't satisfied.
"The witness has inherent problems remembering when this actually occurred," Englerth said in arguing to dismiss the charge.
The charge carried maximum jail time of 20 years, according to state code. A misdemeanor count of sexual battery in the case, which carried a maximum of a year in jail, against Branham also was dropped just prior to the trial.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley said Branham made "lascivious" comments toward the girls and argued touching involved in the case satisfied the statute and legal definitions.
"By definition and statute, we don't just get there," Englerth said.
Garrett referenced the state legislature's definitions of "intimate" areas of the body while ruling to deny the charge. He said the defendant's alleged sexual comments towards the minors was "very troubling."
"I'm not advocating this type of behavior, but I do have to follow the law," Garrett said.
Branham remains in custody while awaiting trial on on several drug charges.
According to court records, he was sentenced a year and four months in September 2014 after pleading guilty to a felony count of grand larceny. He currently faces a felony count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing or possession a controlled substance or imitation controlled substance and faces an Aug. 30 trial in Amherst Circuit Court on that charge, records show.
He also faces four counts of possessing an unlawful chemical as a prisoner and awaits a trial date on those charges.