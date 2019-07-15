Two felony counts were dropped in Amherst County Circuit Court on Monday against a Monroe man charged in connection with a July 2018 shooting in Madison Heights, but a prosecutor said more charges are expected when the case goes before a grand jury in August.
Joel Matthew Wright Jr., 29, was accused of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in relation to a shooting at Sheetz in Madison Heights at about 11 p.m. July 7, 2018. When deputies arrived, they found an injured man with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and had suffered a significant amount of blood loss, the sheriff’s office said following Wright’s arrest. The incident appeared to take place outside the store and included a verbal argument, the sheriff’s office has said.
While a judge dismissed those two charges Monday following the motion of the Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Adam Stanley, an assistant prosecutor, said by phone Monday the office plans to bring an upgraded charge of aggravated malicious wounding and the use of firearm charge against Wright before the next term of the grand jury in August.
Malicious wounding carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison while aggravated malicious wounding could bring 20 years to life. Jordan Davies, who represented Wright prior to the dismissal of the charges, said he objected to the commonwealth’s motion Monday.
The injured man testified at an October 2018 preliminary hearing in Amherst County General District Court. He told the court he had to be resuscitated on the way to the hospital where he spent three days in intensive care. The man was hospitalized for several weeks and nearly lost a leg, according to his previous testimony.
Davies said at the preliminary hearing, Wright acted in self-defense and it appeared from surveillance video he was attacked by the man and another person. Prior to Monday’s ruling, Wright was released on bond awaiting a jury trial.
A grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence and only determines if enough probable cause exists to send the case to trial.
