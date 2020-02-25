The Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College and the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Washington, D.C., are sponsoring the second Central Virginia Scleroderma Walk on Saturday, March 7 at the Fitness Athletic Center at Sweet Briar College.
Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants can register at the door, too. The registration fee is $20. The walk will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with an auction to follow. The auction will offer a handmade quilt and quilt stand, a mantle clock from Hermle North America, homemade goodies, restaurant gift cards and gift certificates to local wineries.
Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. The mission of the walk is to provide support for patients with the disease, to increase public awareness and education and stimulate and support research to improve treatment and ultimately find the cause of and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.
Amherst resident Cat Brandell, who has scleroderma, said in a 2019 interview she first met others with the disease at an Amherst Woman’s Club meeting and the support of others has been encouraging and comforting.
Brandell said the disease mainly affected her hands, causing her to lose several fingers on her right hand, and she also has had some internal organ issues, lung damage and hardening of the esophagus.
“It’s a tough disease,” she said in the 2019 interview, adding she learned how to quilt. “I’m right-handed and my brain hasn’t registered I can’t pick things up with my right hand. The whole thing about this disease is you have to remain positive. If you don’t, you can really get depressed.”
She said in the interview the Amherst Woman’s Club has been a great help as she battles the condition.
“I have really good friends who are taking care of me,” Brandell said.
For more information about the March 7 walk email suzanne.raine@gmail.com or mwhite@sbc.edu.
— From staff reports
