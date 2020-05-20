Amherst County Public Schools recently announced Lauren Kershner, a counselor at Central Elementary School, has been selected as the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the division.
“She has been a leader at the local, state, and national level in promoting the importance of our school counselors, supporting the wellbeing of our students and engaging our families to build a strong educational community,” Jim Gallagher, director of human resources for the division, said in an email.
Kershner has worked with the school division since 2014 and was honored during the Amherst County School Board’s May 14 meeting. Superintendent Rob Arnold said Kershner collaborates with educators, students and the public to create a culture of respect and success at Central Elementary.
“She connects with students and families to build a strong sense of community and she demonstrates innovation and leadership both in and outside of the classroom that embodies her dedication to lifelong learning,” Arnold said. “She is not only an advocate for children; every day she is working to provide the very best for our children, but she is an advocate for counselors. I told her she has set a very high bar.”
Kershner said she is thankful, honored and excited to represent Amherst County in state competition for the Teacher of the Year. She said she was surprised when she was informed of receiving the award.
“I appreciate the opportunity to make an impact on the entire school community,” said Kershner.
She is finishing her sixth year at Central Elementary School.
“I strive to be the person I feel I needed growing up,” she said of listening to students and their needs. “Being a kid is hard and anything I can do to make it easier is my goal.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
