The Amherst chapter of the NAACP is hosting a candidate’s forum on the four-way sheriff’s race at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Monelison Middle School.
Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar is seeking a second term and faces opposition from three former Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies — Noel De Palma, Luciano Freitas and George Lee. The forum takes place in the school’s gym and is set to last an hour and a half.
All county residents are invited to attend. The election is Nov. 5.
— From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.