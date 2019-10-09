Amherst sheriff's office

The Amherst chapter of the NAACP is hosting a candidate’s forum on the four-way sheriff’s race at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Monelison Middle School.

Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar is seeking a second term and faces opposition from three former Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies — Noel De Palma, Luciano Freitas and George Lee. The forum takes place in the school’s gym and is set to last an hour and a half.

All county residents are invited to attend. The election is Nov. 5.

