By Justin Faulconer
An effort to build a multi-use building to help Amherst County High School athletics for many years to come could have your name on it.
The Amherst County Public Schools division and community supporters recently kicked off a ‘buy a brick fundraiser’ to raise money for a new structure adjacent to the high school’s baseball field. The planned multi-use facility is envisioned to house concessions and restrooms for the general public, locker rooms for baseball, softball and wrestling teams, a wrestling room and indoor batting cages, according to Assistant Superintendent William Wells.
Visitors to the Lancer baseball and softball fields have to walk long distances to the high school’s indoor restrooms or use a portable toilet.
The brick fundraiser launched during the Oct. 11 Homecoming game at Lancer Stadium and allows donors to buy engraved personalized bricks with Lancer logos for prices ranging from $100 to $500, depending on size and lines of text. Wells said the division’s goal is to raise $100,000 through the commemorative brick drive through the public-private partnership.
“Our goal is to raise the funds and get the building started,” Wells said.
Another hope is for businesses to provide in-kind services to help offset costs of constructing the building, he said.
Lenny Wentz, a Madison Heights resident who coached the Lancer varsity baseball team from 1993 to 1997, said concessions and bathrooms for residents and guests who frequent the athletic fields would greatly enhance the athletics program. He is helping steer the community participation in the fundraising efforts.
“I watched the facility not get any improvements,” he said of the baseball and softball fields. “I’d like to see it for the boys and girls. I think it would be great for the community, for the kids and the parents and the fans.”
Wentz has a son in eighth grade he would like to be among those who benefit from such a facility, he said. Grandparents and family members who come to watch their loved ones play should have a nice concessions and restroom area to go to, he said.
“It would be a great asset,” Wentz said.
Supporters of the project had a booth at the Apple Harvest Festival at the high school this past weekend and are reaching out in various ways, he said.
Another innovative fundraising tool is a “round up” at La Caretta, 4678 S Amherst Highway in Madison Heights, according to Wells and Wentz. The program works by patrons rounding up to the nearest dollar on their checks and designating the extra money towards the project.
The round up program will be in place through the month of November at the restaurant, Wentz said.
“That’s very important, them being willing to do that,” Wentz said of the popular restaurant’s support.
He said other businesses could follow suit in the round up program.
Wells said the community partnership is important for having as much private sector money go towards the project as possible.
“We haven’t really had that partnership, so to speak, for a building so this is kind of uncharted ground for us,” Wells said.
The partnership is certainly worthwhile and a way to raise money without placing a financial burden on county taxpayers, Wentz said.
“We don’t want taxes to be raised [for the project],” he said. “This way it’s a voluntary thing.”
Wentz said he believes anyone who’s played sports in Amherst County or who has family who have benefited from the athletics program know it’s a worthy cause they would be willing to dig into their pockets to help.
“It’s very much needed and long overdue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.