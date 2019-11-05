The Amherst County School Board has three new elected representatives joining its ranks after Tuesday's election, with Ginger Burg capturing the lone contested race with 55.6% of the vote.
Burg won the at-large seat up for grabs against Charlotte Fluharty, who received 3,688 votes, or 43.3%, according to the Amherst County Registrar's Office. John Grieser, a former Amherst County Sheriff's Office captain who currently works as a school resource officer in Nelson County, was elected to the District 1 seat and Christoper Terry won the District 3 seat.
Burg, Grieser and Terry are set to replace Francisco Mayo, Chairman Mike Henderson and Craig Terwilliger, who all are stepping down at the end of the year. District 2 representative Amanda Wright and Vice Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon, who has represented District 4 since 1999 as the board's current longest serving member, also were reelected Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Tom Martin, chief of the Amherst Fire Department and a city planner in neighboring Lynchburg, was elected to the District 1 seat on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors in an unopposed race. He will succeed Kenneth Campbell, a former Amherst County chief building inspector who is stepping down after a term. Chairman Jimmy Ayers, the District 3 supervisor, and District 4 Supervisor David Pugh also were reelected to new terms.
Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver was elected to a second term while Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby and Treasurer Joanne Carden also were reelected.
Amherst County residents solidly backed Republican candidates in three races for the Virginia General Assembly.
In the Virginia Senate 22nd District race, Amherst gave 6,809 votes, or 71%, to incumbent Republican Mark Peake. Democrat Dakota Claytor, of Amherst County, received 2,745 votes, or 28.7%.
In the House District 23 race, Republican Wendell Walker received 65.3% of the vote in Amherst County, well ahead of Democratic challenger David Zilles with 34%.
In the House District 24 race, incumbent Republican Ronnie Campbell took 4,869 votes in Amherst County, or 71%, over Democrat Christian Worth, who had 1,904 votes, or nearly 29%, while independent B. Eli Fishpaw had 58 votes, less than 1%.
