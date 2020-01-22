“There’s no place like home,” the iconic quote from the 1939 film ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ is a phrase that especially rings true for the Amherst Police Department as it settles into its new headquarters.
The town police force of six officers, including Chief Bobby Shiflett, moved into its new station at 127 West Court St. in Amherst, directly across the street from the Amherst Town Hall where it previously operated, earlier this month. Shiflett said the new two-story, 2,100-square-foot facility is a dream come true for a department in desperate need of more space.
As many as four town police officers were piled into a single room and were bumping into each other in the previous location, along with a severe lack of storage space, Shiflett said.
“It makes it so much easier for them,” Shiflett said, later adding the new facility is extremely well received among the officers. “You can tell they’re excited. The morale has gone through the roof.”
The building, which previously operated as Charlie’s Chicken prior to the restaurant’s closure and sale to the town in August 2018, was remodeled last year into a police headquarters with a lobby, a restroom that is accessible to people with disabilities, a kitchen, a break room, a conference room and offices for each of the officers.
A major advantage of the new station is the department can conduct its work, which includes caseload information that is confidential, with more adequate room and within its own facility. The building also includes a room for police interviews.
“And it’s ours,” Shiflett said of the feeling of ownership for the department. “This is just perfect. It’s a more professional look.”
The conference room contains a portrait of the late Haney “Bobby” Mottley, the town’s first police chief and a former Amherst Town Council member who died in 2017. Shiflett said the room will be named in honor of Mottley.
The lobby also includes an aerial photo of the town while the building interior’s color scheme, which includes maroon and silver, embodies the Lancer spirit of Amherst County High School.
Shiflett said the new facility will meet the department’s needs for many decades to come and is a suitable, permanent location.
“It’s built for the future,” he said.
The town purchased the former restaurant for $190,000 and last spring awarded a $169,000 contract to Wall Construction of Madison Heights for the project. Amherst Town Council has approved up to $250,000 for the renovation, which included a new roof.
Major Greg Harler, who been with the department since December 2004, said he is excited about the move. He recalled working for years in the basement of the previous town hall, a former bank on South Main Street that now operates as an art gallery, and storing evidence from cases into the vault.
The new building has space to properly store items and equipment, he said, and is much more adequate for holding events.
“We’re slowly but surely getting everything we need to do the job we need to do,” Harlor said.
Officer Brandon Payne, who has been with the department since September 2014, said he looks forward to the new building feeling like home and the additional, much-needed room is more convenient. He said the building in a well-known spot in town, with its colors honoring Lancer pride, reflects the ‘small town America feel” of Amherst.
“It makes it inviting, and that’s what we want it to be,” Payne said. “We want the public to know we’re here for them and they can come to us for anything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.