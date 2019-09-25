A Nelson County-based company is working to fit a tower on Panther Mountain in northern Amherst County with equipment to provide broadband access, according to county officials.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said SCS Broadband in Arrington is expected to have that tower’s equipment installation completed by Sept. 30. Panther Mountain is the third of seven towers in Amherst County to be fitted with the company’s broadband equipment, according to the county.
Amherst County allowed access to a handful of its public safety broadcasting companies to SCS Broadband and the project includes two other towers, the county has said. In June, the High Peak tower on Tobacco Row Mountain came online and the county on Sept. 6 announced the Buffalo Ridge tower also was fitted with broadband equipment.
The Panther Mountain tower is the latest of ongoing work to provide wireless broadband internet to schools, businesses and residents in the county in rural areas unserved or underserved.
“So we’re steadily growing the number of people that we’re reaching with broadband across the county,” Rodgers said during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Sept. 17 meeting.
He said the company is not on schedule but is moving as quickly as it can and is allowed to with various issues that arise, including regulatory compliance with the Federal Communications Commission.
Rodgers has said he hopes for about 90% of the county to have broadband access by the end of the year as work continues. The county said residents with questions can contact SCS Broadband at (434) 263-6363.
