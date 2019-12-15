AMHERST — Nearly a year after approving the sale of the Winton Country Club and Golf Course to a Petersburg-based developer, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 3 meeting unanimously authorized making a conservation easement in the purchase agreement optional.
The amendment means the easement requirement tied to the $800,000 sale is not mandatory, though Dave McCormack, owner of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., told supervisors he will execute the conservation easement. He requested the measure so his company could receive tax credits tied to the sale.
Amherst County previously owned the 286-acre Winton property on Virginia 151 in the heart of the Clifford community since 1967 through a land donation. The sale to Waukeshaw Development was finalized in February. The company, which now operates the site as Winton Farm, still runs the 18-hole course and country club.
Supervisors prior to the Dec. 3 meeting said they wanted to speak personally with McCormack about his plans for the site if the conservation easement was deemed optional rather than mandatory.
As part of the sale agreement, McCormack agreed to put about 70 acres into a conservation easement, a method of ensuring the site is not redeveloped and limits the use of the property to agricultural, forestal and recreational. He told supervisors last week the conservation easement still is tied to the company’s plans for the site.
“There is no question we are going to move forward with that. We just want to solve this technicality,” McCormack said of the easement.
McCormack said he wants to preserve the bucolic nature of the property by securing the easement, adding he would hate to see residential development in that portion.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said making the easement optional has little downside and the approved amendment preserves Winton Farm’s obligation to convey a tract for a fairgrounds site to the county by July 1, 2021.
Winton is in the works to begin hosting the Amherst County Fair in August 2020 if funding for the event comes together. The board voted 2-2 in November to provide $80,000 for the fair to enter into its third year since it was revived in 2018, half of that which was requested to go toward a fair director position.
Despite the vote deadlocking with a supervisor absent, the matter is set to come up for review again at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting.
McCormack said he has spent much time talking with county officials about hosting the fair and the goal is to keep traffic on a few fairways and not on the golf course’s greens, which would be fenced. The driving range also could potentially be used for some of the fair grounds, he said.
Chairman Jimmy Ayers and Supervisor David Pugh during a previous meeting opposed the county spending $80,000 toward the fair, citing a full plate of other pressing needs. County resident Randy Hoilman during a public comments session asked the board not to hire the additional fair director position.
“We cannot keep adding as a county permanent jobs to our staff,” Hoilman said. “Those jobs never go away and the budget requires more and that requires new taxes. We cannot add new headcount.”
In another matter concerning Winton, Ayers addressed the importance of preserving Winton’s Manor House and asked McCormack what his plans for the historic building include. McCormack said his company has a multi-stage plan for the overall property that will take time and cannot happen overnight, and the house is part of the improvements planned.
“The financial situation out there was abysmal,” he said of Winton prior to the sale. “It took a lot of time and investment to right that.”
The company spent $10,000 to upgrade the pool, added a new fleet of golf carts and worked on improving the course, according to McCormack. He said the company is approaching about $700,000 in improvements to the site and it is entering into the second phase of more work there.
“We’re really excited about it. I think the iconic nature of those buildings is why we bought it,” McCormack said, adding of his overall plans for the site. “It’s a process. It’s going to take time, but we will get there.”
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said many people she’s talked to who frequent the course told her its quality this year is among the best they’ve seen. She complimented McCormack’s company for its investment in the site.
“When Winton was up for sale … there weren’t too many people knocking our doors down,” Tucker said. “Quite frankly, at this time Amherst County could have been operating a golf course and could have been responsible for upkeep of a historic house, and I can tell you from experience that is not cheap. So it could have been on our taxpayers’ hands.”
McCormack’s company also is renovating a former school building on Phelps Road in Madison Heights into 41 new market-rate apartments. He told supervisors construction recently has started on the renovation following some work to remove asbestos and get it in “shell condition.” He said it’s been a complex, arduous process to get to construction but he expects to start pre-leasing the apartments in the second half of next year.
Rodgers said Waukeshaw is a year ahead of its three-year agreement with the county entered into in late 2017 to buy the site and transform it into housing. Supervisor Jennifer Moore, who represents District 5 in Madison Heights, went to the school when it was known as Seminole Elementary School and thanked McCormack for revitalizing a site that has been empty for nearly three decades.
Addressing the site’s reputation for many years as an eyesore and source of blight, McCormack said he is excited about the company bringing new life to it.
“I can’t wait to start leasing out there,” McCormack said. “I’m proud to be part of the solution.”
