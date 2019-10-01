Members of the Amherst Mountain Biking Club set out on their first ride together Monday night on new trails bedded within the wooded areas of the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park in Amherst. Club president Alex Motley said the trails still are a work in progress but are miles past where they started. 

