The owners of Sluggo’s Sundae Drive recently announced the Madison Heights parlor following its Aug. 11 closure will have several flavors of ice cream offered through a partnership with The Bean Barn.
The coffee drive-through on U.S. 29 Business will begin selling Sluggo’s ice cream flavors on Aug. 12, according to Carl Merat, owner of Sluggo’s. The Bean Barn hopes to add seating and provide a family-friendly ice cream experience in Amherst County, said Merat.
Merat said he and his wife are happy to find a local family-run business to keep selling Sluggo’s ice cream to loyal customers. The Bean Barn is open seven days a week and gives customers the option to get ice cream during hours the store wasn’t open, he said.
“It’s also a great convenience that they can get served without leaving their car, something we could not offer,” Merat said.
— Justin Faulconer