Banners promoting Amherst County were installed along the U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights within the past week, part of ongoing efforts to beautify the corridor.
The Route 29 Business Beautification Committee, a group that meets regularly to instill pride and appreciation in the community’s attractiveness, had 42 banners installed in and around three different intersections on the highway. Banners with the Amherst logo also have been placed at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights.
Amherst County funded 37 banners while McBride Signs and Bank of the James donated three banners and two banners respectively.
Through an agreement with Appalachian Power Company, the county can use 29 more poles for banner placement. The upcoming budget cycle has money set aside for an additional 22 banners.
If any business or individual would like to sponsor an Amherst County banner, the price of sponsorship is $280. Contact (434) 946-9303 for more information on sponsoring banners.