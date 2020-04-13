An Appomattox man charged with robbing a man at gunpoint in Amherst County was granted a secured bond Friday.
Shellie Thornton Roark, Jr. is charged with one count each of robbery on or near a street, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a violent felon. He was arrested Jan. 3 in connection with the offenses from the same day, according to court records.
According to a news release from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in early January, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Wright Shop Road area of Madison Heights.
The victim reported to deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint by a white male wearing a mask, according to the release. The victim provided deputies with a description of the vehicle the suspect left in, the release said.
Roark was identified by deputies and arrested a short time later at a residence in the 100 block of Clark Street in Madison Heights, the release said.
Roark previously was denied bond in Amherst General District Court and appealed to Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett, who held an April 10 hearing via video due to an ongoing judicial emergency which has implemented various social distancing measures in courthouses.
Roark took part in the hearing while in custody at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and his attorney, Carlos Hutcherson, also participated via video. Hutcherson said the alleged victim in the case recanted a statement saying Roark took part in the robbery and no mask, firearm or other evidence used in the incident was found in a search warrant of a residence his client was in.
"It could not have been Mr. Roark who robbed him," Hutcherson said in arguing for bond.
The alleged victim knows Roark, Hutcherson said. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Spencer Drake said the alleged victim recanting was "in some ways true." He said the man "seemed rather intimidated" by the idea the person who robbed him was Roark and previously told an Amherst County investigator he recognized Roark's voice during the incident.
Roark's clothing and a vehicle at the scene of the search warrant execution matched the description of the victim's version of events, Drake said. The man's cellphone was taken during the robbery and the commonwealth is awaiting results of DNA evidence from it, Drake said. He added Roark refused to submit his DNA when the search warrant was executed.
Drake argued against releasing Roark on bond and said he has significant violent criminal history. The defendant has a previous failure to appear charge and the commonwealth feels he is a potential flight risk, Drake said.
Drake said the prosecution believes the victim recanting a statement Roark was involved is motivated by fear. Hutcherson said there is "scant" evidence his client was involved in a robbery.
Money was taken during the encounter but Drake did not disclose an exact amount during the hearing.
Garrett referred to the case as "very unusual" and ordered Roark to have no contact with the person involved in the case while awaiting further court proceedings. The judge told Roark to show for an upcoming preliminary hearing or risk a felony failure to appear charge.
