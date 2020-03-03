A steady stream of local residents trickled into Amherst County High School’s gym on Feb. 27 to attend an open house on a 15-mile transmission line Appalachian Power Company is planning to improve electricity service reliability in Central Virginia.
The gathering was intended to give landowners the opportunity to ask questions, view maps and submit suggestions to the project team handling the Joshua Falls-Gladstone phase of the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project. The project is designed to provide a new electricity source for the region with the construction of 15 miles of transmission lines and improvements to four substations in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties.
The completed transmission line would strengthen the local power grid, increase reliability to the area and reduce the likelihood of power outages, according to APCo spokesperson George Porter. He said Amherst, Albemarle, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties all would see increased service reliability.
Along the multiple possible routes, more than 300 landowners had the potential to be affected — largely by the 70- to 90-foot galvanized steel poles that would be constructed to carry the transmission lines.
“These properties are what people dream about having,” Appomattox resident Jeff Martin said of his acres of rolling farm land — a home, and a view, that he fears will suffer if a transmission line is installed along his property.
Martin, and more than 30 other landowners who could be affected by the project, turned out for a Feb. 26 open house hosted by APCo at Appomattox County High School.
Martin lives in the Tin Top Place neighborhood in Concord, on acres of rolling farmland. Over the past decade, he has planted 80 peach trees, nurtured acres of gardens and kept honeybees in his own apiary.
He said the proposed project, and the construction and access roads that would follow, have the potential to affect his land.
Martin’s neighbors, Bill and Cole Carney, harbor similar fears. One of the proposed routes would cut through their property. Owners of the 1851 plantation home that gave Tin Top Place its name, they have been on the property for about a year. Budding farmers with plans to expand and potentially start an organic farm, Bill Carney said it will render swathe of their land useless, force acres of woods to be cut down and prevent them from moving forward with plans for the farm.
“How are we supposed to sell products if we have an industrial power line coming through our supposed organic fields?” said Cole Carney. “We never would have bought had we known this was coming.”
Like Martin, the Carneys said they understood the power needs to “get from point A to point B,” and they would never want to begrudge anyone’s access to power, but, according to Bill Carney, “It just sucks.”
Porter said APCo welcomes the feedback from landowners, and acknowledged the difficulty of the process.
“We are not just going to show up to your property and build a transmission line, we want to work with you; and build as feasible as possible,” Porter said. “They should be [passionate]. People work hard for their land, I would have a thousand questions, too.”
Through the open house, APCo heard concerns, attempted to alleviate fears, and offered more information about the project and the different route possibilities. Potential route options begin at the Joshua Falls Substation located off Mt. Athos Road in Campbell County, and continue east for about 10 miles to the Riverville Substation off Edgehill Plantation Road in Amherst County. From there the potential line route options continue east for about 5 miles to the Gladstone Substation, located off Highway 60 in Nelson.
While one potential route mostly runs through Amherst County, the other would run predominantly through Appomattox County.
“We’re affecting landowners, we’re affecting the environment, we’re affecting the neighborhoods,” Porter said. “Before we can make a decision to go from point A to point B, we want to try to get that feedback from landowners, and hear what they know.”
Landowners like Tom Schmutz, who live in the Stonewall District of Appomattox, and whose land could potentially be bisected by the transmission line. Schmutz sat with a group of other landowners in the cafeteria of the high school. On the topic of the project, one resident offered only a thumbs down.
Schmutz said he owns a “century farm,” one that has been in the same family for generations, more than 100 years. Raising cattle and timber, he said the transmission line would cause him to lose all of his cattle — as fencing would be impacted during and after construction — and pastures and farmland would have to be rebuilt. He said he also would lose a considerable amount of timber.
Residents like Martin, the Carneys and Schmutz have been working together to try to determine their best options.
Properties affected by the transmission line will be owed compensation for the easement, Porter said. Compensation would be determined as part of the lengthy negotiation and environmental surveying process that will begin once the final route is determined.
If approved, construction for the Joshua Falls-Gladstone phase begins in the summer of 2022 and lasts about a year. Porter said APCo hopes to make its decision on a route this spring and the public feedback is an important part of guiding the process.
“We just want to know what adjustments we can make to build a better route,” Porter said.
New Era-Progress Editor Justin Faulconer contributed.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
