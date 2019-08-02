The Amherst County Education Foundation’s Annual Back to School Raffle will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Madison Heights Community Center.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly toward enhancing education for county students by supporting projects such as the semi-annual Mini-grant program. The center is located at 424 Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights.
Only 300 tickets will be sold. Raffle tickets are $50 each and include a buffet dinner, door prizes and potential to win a $5,000 grand prize. With each raffle ticket purchased, one guest may be purchased for $20. Guest ticket holders can enjoy the buffet but are not eligible for prizes. A cash bar also will be available during the event.
The education foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing education for teachers and students of Amherst County. If interested in donating a door prize to be raffled, helping sponsor the event or purchasing tickets, contact (434) 316-3900 or email educationfoundation@amherst.k12.va.us.
