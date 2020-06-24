The Walmart Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to Second Stage Amherst to fund Second Helping, a community outreach program. The money will be used to purchase surplus food from vendors at The Market at Second Stage at the end of each weekly market, which is held on Thursday afternoons. Through partnerships with Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels and the New Prospect Baptist Church Food Bank, the surplus food will be distributed to families in the Amherst community who would otherwise not be able to access fresh foods.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on other organizations awarding grants, Second Stage Amherst currently is accepting donations from businesses and individuals to help keep the Second Helping program fully funded.
The Market at Second Stage features locally grown and produced meats, produce and baked goods, as well as honey, jams, relishes and other treats and condiments. With social distancing in effect, Market Manager Mary Hurst successfully instituted a system of pre-ordering online and curbside pickup. As Virginia is in Phase 2 of reopening, several vendors will be present at the Thursday afternoon markets with fresh food. Orders can be placed at secondstageamherst.org/markets.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
