Amherst Town Council will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the town’s parking ordinance during its September meeting.
The proposed changes include prohibited parking of any truck, motor vehicle of more than 18,000 pounds, commercial vehicle or any trailer or semitrailer on any street for more than two hours. That potential measure would not apply to trucks, trailer or semitrailers while actually engaged in loading or unloading, the draft ordinance states.
“In no case shall any such vehicles be parked in a manner as to obstruct the vision of vehicles entering or exiting public or private driveways or roadways,” it states.
The changes proposed also prohibits parking of trucks or motor vehicles for purposes of transporting any explosive or more than 50 gallons of gasoline, kerosene, benzyl, naphtha or other volatile or hazardous material on any street or alley between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Any such vehicle could not be parked in any residential zone for any length of time or purpose other than actual delivery of goods or materials, according to the draft language.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to allow any motor vehicle, house trailer, camping trailer, trailer designated for the transportation of any freight or goods or livestock, or any other trailer or apparatus of any kind whatsoever designated to be attached or pulled by a motor vehicle to remain in the same location on any street for a longer period of time than two hours,” the draft reads.
The proposed language also prohibits parking in any way that blocks a portion of a marked bicycle lane. Violations would include fines ranging from $50 to $100.
The town has received complaints regarding commercial vehicles parking on North Main Street, as well as vehicles blocking bicycle lanes, Town Manager Sara Carter has said. Town officials have said they want residents to feel like they have full access to the bike lanes at all time and feel safe while using them.
Tom Berry, the town’s attorney, said he reviewed ordinances in the cities of Lynchburg, Williamsburg, Lexington and Arlington County in researching the planned changes.
The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Amherst Town Hall, 174 South Main St.